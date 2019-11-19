Lancaster County set to reopen 'worst bridge' after $1.5M repair

Lancaster County Bridge C-91, which is just west of the intersection of N 1st Street and Raymond Road, will be opening at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The opening will be held on the west side of the bridge. If you plan to attend the opening, take Hwy 79 north to Raymond Road and arrive on the west side of the bridge by 1:00 p.m.

The new bridge will replace a Works Progress Administration Era Bridge that was built in 1933 for $4,967.70. The old bridge was structurally deficient, scour critical and had a sufficiency rating of 8 out of 100 in October of 2012. In addition, water flowed over the old bridge several times a year. Sadly, the bridge had to be closed two weeks prior to construction because it no longer met requirements to be opened to the public. The bridge has been closed since Feb. 20, 2019.

The new bridge, which cost $1,557,638, is 140 feet long and 40 feet wide and will flood less frequently. The new bridge was designed by Mainelli Wagner & Associates. The area around the bridge is critical habitat to the endangered Tiger Beetle and the endangered Salt Wort plant. MWA also handled the environmental permitting for this project, which took over four years to receive, due to the many sensitive environmental issues that surrounded the construction around saline wetlands commonly found in this area of Lancaster County.

The bridge was constructed by PAVERS, INC and their subcontractor, Midwest Infrastructure, who battled one of the worst construction seasons in Lancaster County history. Together they have managed to complete Bridge C-91 in a construction season that had only three consecutive seven-day periods without a weather event and many material shortages due to massive flooding in Nebraska earlier this year.

“This is an important project to the people who live, work and go to school in the Raymond area,” said Lancaster County Commissioner Christa Yoakum.

“The previous bridge was the worst bridge in Lancaster County," said Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman. "Prior to its early closing, over 2,700 vehicles crossed this bridge every day. Replacing this bridge will give the residents and the visitors to this corridor a safer and more reliable structure for generations to come.”

Engineer Dingman also wishes to thank Lancaster County residents for their patience when dealing with the detours for this project. In addition, she also wishes to thank the engineers, inspectors and contractors who worked hard to complete this project.

The Lancaster County Engineer’s website has a complete listing of roads currently closed in Lancaster County. For more information, please visit the website at www.lancaster.ne.gov/engineer or call 402-441-7681.