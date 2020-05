Lincoln health officials are reporting 445 positive COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County, confirming six new cases Wednesday morning.

One death has been reported in Lincoln.

Across the state, 6,447 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

That includes 83 deaths statewide.

For a breakdown of the latest numbers, click here to access the City of Lincoln COVID-19 Dashboard.

For a county-by-county breakdown, see below: