Lancaster County updates road conditions following latest winter storm

Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman said gravel roads around the county continue to be icy, due to melting and re-freezing.

Dignman said all 23 motor graders will be out Monday morning to treat roads.

"Winter maintenance operations for gravel roads require extreme care as excessive plowing can compromise the load bearing capacity of the road bed creating an unstable and damage prone road.," Dingman said.

Dingman went on to say, "The rain forecast later in the week has a potential to quickly transition the roads from ice to mud which could require additional gravel and rock. The county contracted with local suppliers in July for gravel and rock however, we have to date received only a portion of the rock and gravel that was purchased. Lancaster County continues to experience challenges with the shortage of rock and gravel."

Drivers should use extra caution when traveling on gravel roads.

"In addition it is important to remember that the County has one shift of workers and covering all the gravel roads may take more than one day," Dingman said.

The department will continue to monitor roads as the week progresses and will address any further needs as they arise.