Lancaster Courthouse reopens with precautions

If you're heading to the Lancaster Courthouse on Monday as some hearings presume, you'll need to wear a mask and have some patience.

New restrictions are in place as courthouse officials start holding hearings and trials again in-person for the first time in a few months. In addition to everyone entering the building needing a mask or face covering, individuals may also have their temperature taken and may need to answer health screening questions before entering.

The courthouse will also limit the number of people in the courtroom to less than ten. No spectators will be allowed.

"Courts are very aware of the need to keep people safe, people don't come to this building because they want to in many cases, they come here because they're required to and it's our responsibility to make them feel safe," said Sheriff Terry Wagner of Lancaster County.

Sheriff Wagner said they needed to start opening back up because defendants have the right to a fair trial, and a right to be heard by the court. He said the biggest thing individuals will need to be prepared for is a longer wait at security check points, as up to 2,000 people come through the doors each day.