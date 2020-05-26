Lancaster Event Center expects to host high school rodeo finals

The Lancaster Event Center is preparing to host the high school rodeo finals in July after Gov. Pete Ricketts announced they could start up on June 1. Although it's expected to continue, the event center still has several things it needs to do before the rodeo in July. Managing director Amy Dickerson said it expects around 1,500 contestants for its event.

The Lancaster Event Center is making new additions to its fairgrounds as it prepares to host its largest rodeo this July.

"It does look like it can go forward." Dickerson said, "We have to get a final blessing from the local health department." Approval from the health department isn't its only concern. The Lancaster Event Center missed out on thousands of dollars in revenue after canceling 13 events and having a smaller trade show.

"We're looking for a couple of civic-minded donors." Dickerson said, "We're as short as much as over $300,000 for the event to go forward." This amount isn't just for lost revenue, it's also because higher costs are expected for the event. Dickerson said it needs more sanitation supplies, which were previously not in its original budget. Asking for the public's help could be problematic for the event center, as it expects to set limits on fans at the event.

"It will largely be a contestant only and their family type of event." Dickerson said, "Unless the health measures continue to loosen in July, there won't be a lot of public that can come." According to the Lancaster Event Center, the county could collect around $16 million in revenue for the high school rodeo finals in a normal year. It also sees competitors from across the United States, Canada and Australia. Gov. Ricketts said the state is still considering if it will allow international competitors.

"We'll just have to stay tuned and see how things are going at that point." Gov. Ricketts said, "Concerning what we're seeing here in Lancaster County and also what is going on in those other countries." According to the Lancaster Event Center, it's able to fit thousands of people on its 160-acre fairground site. Dickerson said it'll decide by June 1 if the high school rodeo finals will go on at the fairgrounds.