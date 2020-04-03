Lancaster Event Center pauses events through May 6

The Lancaster Event Center (LEC) fairgrounds, in cooperation with state and local health directives and recommendations is continuing to work with event promoters to postpone, or reschedule most events through May 6th.

The Nebraska Statewide Arboretum’s Spring Affair annual popular plant sale has been converted into an online / curbside pickup format to allow this important fundraiser with more than 800 varieties of plants to go forward. Shoppers can pick out and pay online in the comfort of their home, and even get chance to tune into educational talks and garden chats. Shoppers will then reserve a designated drive-thru pick-up time just for them at Lancaster Event Center from Thursday-Saturday April 23-25 on the northside of Pavilion 1—the location Spring Affair shoppers are familiar with. To order plants by April 19th and reserve a pickup time, go to arboretumplants.org.

Also, because of the large amount of space available at LEC, the Red Cross is running a very much needed blood drive in May. This event is in final details stage and more information will be available soon at the American Red Cross Serving Nebraska and Southwest Iowa Facebook page with a link to reserve a time to give blood.

Future show postponements/rescheduling will be considered based on the latest information from the local Health Department & at that time the LEC calendar will be updated at LancasterEventCenter.org.

The LEC fairgrounds is closed to the public through at least May 6th. The core staff is still working for the community in two ways:

Office staff are available remotely during this time of physical distancing with regular office hours 8-5. LEC staff may be contacted via the business line at 402-441-6545 or via their emails or direct phone lines which are forwarded to home offices at LancasterEventCenter.org>About Us>Contact Us.

LEC construction staff are the only people with permission to be on grounds without prior arrangements by calling the LEC Managing Director, Amy Dickerson at 402-429-1950. This self-performing construction team is working full-steam ahead supported by the Lancaster County Visitors Improvements Fund (previously awarded visitor lodging tax grant) and in fact is ahead of schedule as more event staff has been available to complete the finishing touches on grounds improvements projects in a very cost-effective manner to ensure LEC and Lincoln are ready for the National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) in mid-July.

Operational planning for both the National High School Finals Rodeo July 19-25 and the 150th anniversary of the Lancaster County Super Fair scheduled for July 30-August 8 is largely complete and

staff are consulting with local health officials on possible adjustments that may be needed. Both events host thousands of youth that will be super excited to gather together again when it is safe to do so based on the latest health guidelines by mid-summer. Nebraskans will need to pull together to be ready to welcome these visitors to the NHSFR and the 150th Super Fair in July and August. While everyone is being safe at home, show your Nebraska pride and please go sign up to volunteer or sponsor these local and national youth events at NHSFRLincoln.org and SuperFair.org.