Landing gear issues forces United flight back to Eppley Airfield

Updated: Mon 5:54 PM, Sep 30, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- A United Airlines flight from Omaha to Newark made a safe landing back at Eppley Airfield Monday afternoon after encountering a potential problem with its landing gear.

The flight departed Eppley at 12:55 p.m.

Shortly afterward the pilot contacted the tower about the potential landing gear problem.

The Embraer 170 aircraft circled Eppley to burn fuel and eventually landed safely at 2:02 p.m.

It was not initially clear how many people were aboard.

There were no injuries.

