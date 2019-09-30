Landing gear issues forces United flight back to Eppley Airfield

A United Airlines flight from Omaha to Newark made a safe landing back at Eppley Airfield Monday afternoon after encountering a potential problem with its landing gear.

Potential landing gear issue forces United flight to return to Eppley Airfield

The flight departed Eppley at 12:55 p.m.

Shortly afterward the pilot contacted the tower about the potential landing gear problem.

The Embraer 170 aircraft circled Eppley to burn fuel and eventually landed safely at 2:02 p.m.

It was not initially clear how many people were aboard.

There were no injuries.