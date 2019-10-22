Landlord whose condemned building burned down has had 20 other buildings tagged

After a recently condemned apartment building caught on fire, Lincoln people and the residents who lived in those buildings had some questions.

10/11 NOW looked into the background of Roger Duerr, the man who owns the property, and learned, this wasn't his first experience with a condemned building.

Theresa Exum, was one of the residents who called 2201 N. Cotner home before a condemnation notice and the fire forced her out.

"It was terrible, I had never lived like that before," Exum said.

The trouble didn't start October 4 when the building caught fire.

In the weeks leading up to that day, Exum had been living without hot water.

The city eventually red-tagging the building after determining her water heater and furnace were defective.

"He [Duerr] told me he wasn't going to fix it, and said he lived without hot water for years and we'd be okay," Exum said.

Duerr told 10/11 NOW, he's being unfairly by the city and wanted to speak in person about the situation.

"When a furnace burns out you gotta get a new furnace and I didn't get it done fast enough," Duerr said.

This wasn't a new problem for Duerr. City records show he had 20 properties condemned since 1997.

"20 properties, I can't believe that," Duerr said.

The most common reasons why are a lack of utilities and defective water heaters and furnaces.

"I'm not a slough off by any means," Duerr said. "But sometiems you just don't get things done."

Duerr said he had a stroke last year that made it hard for him to maintain his properties.

But court records show this has been a problem for a lot more than a year.

In the last 10 years alone, there have been 11 criminal cases involving Duerr and his properties.

When asked if its cheaper for Duerr to pay the fines he incurs for violating code, he said "absolutely.

The Department of Building and Safety said those fines range between $200 and $400.

10/11 NOW also asked Duerr how he felt about his tenants.

"I feel terrible for them," Duerr said.

Duerr said he's getting out of the business, and said he sold all but the home he lives in and the building at 2201 N. Cotner.

However, the County Assessor's website still lists him as the owner of five other properties.

"These are peoples lives," Exum said. "There has to be some kind of law. Some change with landlords who don't take care of their properties or their people."

The cause of the fire at 2201 N. Cotner is still under investigation.

The Lincoln Police Department is handling the case and said they're still looking into whether or not it was suspicious or an accident.