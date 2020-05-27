Landscaping supply company raises $10,000 for Center for People in Need in just a week

When COVID-19 hit Lincoln a lot of businesses suffered.

One that didn't are landscaping businesses like Outdoor Solutions, which sells landscaping supplies.

So they took their good fortune and gave back, president John Hendricks said.

"I think every good business gives back if you have the opportunity," Hendricks said.

For seven days they set aside 10 percent of their sales for the Center for People in Need, totaling $10,000.

Hendricks said the Center for People in Need was the obvious choice for the recipient.

"The Center for People in Need in my opinion is the most under-rated non-profit in Lincoln," Hendricks said.

He said last month alone the Center served more than 1,850 Lincoln families.

"My goal is to get everybody who reads this or watches this to Google the Center for People in Need and see what they do," he said. "It's amazing what they do and I don't think Lincoln could be Lincoln without the Center for People in Need."

The donation will go even further this month, as tomorrow is Give to Lincoln Day.

Hendricks hopes the Center for People in Need will be in the top five non-profits to raise the most by the end of tomorrow.

To learn more about the Center for People in Need go to cfpin.org.