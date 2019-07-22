Lane closure on O Street starts Tuesday

Beginning at 8 a.m., Tuesday, July 23 through noon, Monday, July 29, the outside westbound lane on “O” Street between North 20th and 22nd streets will be closed for water service abandonment. On-street parking will also be closed during this work. Traffic delays can be expected. Access to businesses will be maintained.

Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during this repair.

For more information, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.