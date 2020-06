South 96th Street between Saltillo Road and Bennet Road will be closing, weather permitting.

The closure is expected to last for about a month while work continues on the South Beltway Project.

Along with 96th Street, an eastbound outside lane at 120th and Highway 2 will also close.

You can find detour information HERE

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near construction zones, to expect delays and buckle up.