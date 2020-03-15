Large events at the Lancaster Event Center postponed or canceled

The Lancaster Event Center announced that events with large crowds have been either canceled or postponed.

They said the time frame will affect events held between Saturday, March 14th through Friday, April 10th.

"This decision was taken with our event promoters after receiving an Advisory from the Nebraska State Department of Health and Human Services included in Governor Rickett’s Emergency Declaration press release yesterday evening and after consulting with the local Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department yesterday evening," the event center said in a press release. "This same advisory was shared again with Lancaster Event Center on Saturday by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department."

"Future show cancellations will be considered based on the latest information from the local authorities and if there is no way to modify the show to comply with the latest event size recommendation or requirement. LEC’s calendar will be kept current at https://LancasterEventCenter.org."

"The Lancaster Event Center fairgrounds remain open with regular office hours and LEC team members supporting remaining smaller shows such as animal shows."

"LEC will continue to implement heightened cleaning and health practices for the protection of staff and attendees at the ongoing smaller shows. LEC will also continue the work of its self-performing construction crew completing grounds improvements projects which have been planned to first be used for the National High School Finals Rodeo in mid-July on its first of four scheduled visits through 2027."