Large hazardous materials response in northwest Lincoln

Several rescue crews are on the scene of a hazardous materials call near Northwest 22nd and Q streets in Lincoln. The call came in around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

This is the location of Mercy Western Manor. There's limited information available right now, but according to our reporter on scene, several medical units have been transporting people out of the area.

According to its website, Mercy Western Manor "features 82 units of housing for low-income families. The property includes one-bedroom and two-bedroom units located in four two and a half story brick buildings."

