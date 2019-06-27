The largest & offical U.S. Soccer fan club started in Lincoln

The United States women are in the quarter-final of the World Cup.

Banner from American Outlaws

The biggest and official U.S. soccer team fan club was started right here in the capital city.

The American Outlaws founding chapter was formed in Captain Jack’s Bar in downtown Lincoln back in 2007. Now, 12 years later the group is international and it just celebrated the founding of its 200th chapter.

“People actually watch the game,” said Mark Purkoski, the chapter's president. “You’ll be into the game and cheering along and hopefully the results what we want, and anybody who comes in here wants to come in again and watch another game."

American Outlaws was founded by a small group of die-hard soccer fans right here in Lincoln. In the past 12 years it has grown into a network of hundreds of thousands. It was all in order to always have somebody to watch the match with, at the bar or on the road.

"Gives the fans an experience inside the stadium a way to meet up with people wherever you go. Whether you go to Germany or Kansas City, you meet up with great people," said Purkoski.

Captain Jack’s has been their meeting place from day one. Chris Vasek is now a co-owner and was a big reason the American Outlaws started out in the bar.

"There’s nothing like watching a soccer match with a bunch of people, in a pub, in a bar,” said Vasek. “It’s almost like it breathes every miss, every goal every breakaway, it’s unlike any other sport to watch live."

With the World Cup match between the U.S. women and France falling on a Friday, both Vasek and Purkoski say its and American Outlaw’s dream.

“‘It’s really number one versus number two in the world,” said Vasek. “Everybody’s talking about it, everybody’s looking forward to it and the intensity will only rise as we get closer to 2 p.m. tomorrow."

Doors open for Friday’s match at noon at Captain Jack’s.

