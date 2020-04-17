Larry Marvin again seeks Democratic nomination for Senate

The following responses have not been edited.

Name (also include name you’d prefer to be called): Larry Marvin

Political Party: Democrat

Current or most recent profession: Retired formerly Facility Coordinator and volunteer firefighter

Tell us a little about yourself:

I'm a good Samaritan and was born and raised in Nebraska. I'm am Veteran of the cold war and the Vietnam war. I also taught German, American History and Civics in West Point, Nebraska.

Why are you running for this office?

I'm expressing my First Amendment Rights. I am a real candidate expressing my freedom of speech. Our politicians are not paying attention to injustices in this country. They get into office and disregard us. They don't represent us as well as they should. We need new blood.

Do you support the actions taken by federal, state and local government officials to combat the spread of COVID-19? What, if any, changes would you propose?

Part of them. I would say maybe most of them. Why didn't we do something in November?

What is your message to Nebraskans during this time of crisis?

It's very frightening. Make sure they wash their hands frequently with soap. Wear your mask and stay your six feet away.

How will you support the economy now and after social distancing requirements end?

I think what they're doing is a whole lot better than nothing. I think we'll need a second and third go around of money.

What other issues facing voters are most important to you as a candidate?

1. The Social Security Death benefit of $255 00 is a disgrace.

2. We need to treat one. another as First Class Citizens instead of middle class or lower class.

Why do you consider yourself the best person to address the needs of Nebraska voters?

Because I am a loyal Nebraskan and I have a good background of being a good samaritan. I do not have to win the election, but I think I am the best choice and best qualified.

What separates you from your primary challenger(s)? What about your potential general election challengers?

I'm the only candidate who says they support the Democratic Party platform.

Is there any other message, statement or concern you’d like to address?

Is the new normal. Disobeying. Congressional Supoenas. Voting that a crime was not a crime. Violating freedom of information requests.