Larson's retirement plans on hold with Olympics postponed

Jordan Larson has won two Olympic medals during her esteemed volleyball career. She claimed silver in 2012 on Team USA; bronze in 2016. Larson continues to chase gold, which she had hoped to win this summer. Instead, her pursuit for Olympic glory will continue to do into next year.

The International Olympic Committee announced on Tuesday the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo are postponed. The IOC hopes to hold the competition in 2021 after the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 has dissipated. .

"A lot of us are a little bit bummed," Larson said. "I am most grateful that its not canceled. That could've been ten times worse. I think that's a great benefit for us - it gives us more time to prepare."

Larson has been a veteran leader on Team USA. In 2016, she was named the USA Volleyball Female Indoor Player of the Year. The Hooper, Nebraska native also led the Americans to a pair of Volleyball Nations League championships, along with the FIVB World Championship in 2014.

Larson, most recently, had been playing professionally in China. She says she left the country in January when her season ended. Shortly after, COVID-19 quickly spread throughout China.

"Two days after we got home," Larson said, "they were screening for this virus. We hadn't heard anything about it. We were lucky to be home at the time that we did (get home)."

Larson is nearing retirement from volleyball. She says she planned on the 2020 Summer Games being her last Olympic competition.

"It was going to be a nice little send-off," Larson said. "As far as future Olympics... probably not so much."

Larson is fine delaying her retirement plans and sees great benefit in another year of training. The former NCAA national champion says she feels great physically and her mental toughness is as strong as its ever been.

"Putting on the USA jersey means the world to me," Larson said. "That's why I'm okay with it extending a year."