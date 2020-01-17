Last minute options for Lincoln parents in need of childcare on snow days

Lincoln Public Schools cancelled classes for Friday, January 17. If you are in need of last-minute childcare, there are several options in Lincoln.

Lincoln Children's Museum will be open during school closures on Friday.

The Lincoln Children's Museum is offering a day camp with limited capacity. Registration is required and families can sign up

here.

KidsPark, at 14th and Old Cheney, will open at 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

KidsPark offers hourly childcare and no reservation is needed.

You can find more information on the services at KidsPark

here.

