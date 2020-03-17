Latest gathering restrictions loom over Nebraska couple's wedding day

The governor’s limit of ten people or less will cause wedding plans to change. For one couple it’s the second time they’ve had to make a drastic decision about their big day.

230 guests are invited to their wedding reception. Now Brandon Henslee and Paige Higginbotham must cut the list to ten.

Paige Higginbotham said, “The wedding party still and immediate family basically.”

Their wedding is March 28th but Brandon must soon start medical residency in Missouri so postponing is not an option.

Greg Cutchall owns The Empire Room where the couple booked the reception.

Greg Cutchall said, “I understand in your situation you can’t reschedule and if you are forced to cancel then I would refund your money.”

Paige said, “He’s willing to work with us so much so we really appreciate that, he’s very generous.”

The couple would get back several thousand dollars

That refund offer, a welcome wedding present for the grateful couple we introduced to you a few months ago after they paid about $5,000 down for a different reception hall that went bankrupt, and that money likely gone.

The couple thanks Cutchall for understanding they can’t afford to lose money on reception again.

“We love each other and we’re still going to get married. We’ve gone through it so far so only making us stronger right,” said Paige.

Though losing a major booking and others postponed by promising to be open and ready when the crisis ends The Empire Room strikes back at coronavirus.

The couple says everyone involved in their wedding planning has been understanding and willing to work with them. When the big day comes in just twelve days they’ll likely get married at a parent’s house.