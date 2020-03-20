Latest snowfall reports

A spring storm walloped the state Thursday into Friday morning bringing blizzard conditions to parts of western Nebraska with severe weather across south central into southeastern Nebraska. The cold air took over the system and through the day on Thursday rain eventually transitioned to snow across the state. Here are the snowfall reports we've received from across the state...

Official Snowfall Reports from NWS Reporting Stations

Norfolk - 3.0"

Valentine - 2.8"

Valley - 0.5"

Grand Island - 0.5"

Omaha - 0.4"

Hastings - 0.2"

North Platte - 0.1"

Lincoln - Trace

Statewide Snowfall Reports

8 N Lodgepole - 7.4"

10 ENE Dalton - 7.0"

1 WNW Gurley - 6.0"

Concord - 5.4"

9 SW Petersburg - 5.2"

Merna - 5.2"

Neligh - 5.0"

4 E Scotia - 5.0"

Bassett - 5.0"

9 SW Harrisburg - 4.8"

2 S Mullen - 4.5"

10 NE Oshkosh - 4.5"

3 NNE Johnson Lake - 4.1"

Sargent - 4.0"

Butte - 4.0"

16 SW Mullen - 4.0"

15 S Bushnell - 4.0"

2 N Battle Creek - 3.5"

8 WNW Ericson - 3.5"

Lisco - 3.5"

Bloomfield - 3.3"

4 W Norfolk - 3.0"

5 SW Elyria - 3.0"

Ord - 3.0"

Greeley - 3.0"

4 N Valentine - 3.0"

Ainsworth - 3.0"

8 SW Madrid - 2.8"

1 NNE Valentine - 2.5"

Hayes Center - 2.5"

6 SSE Verdel - 2.4"

12 WNW Harrisburg - 2.4"

1 S Valentine - 2.3"

2 SE Royal - 2.1"

8 WSW Callaway - 2.1"

Bloomfield - 2.0"

Albion - 2.0"

15 SE Stockville - 2.0"

Kilgore - 2.0"

Valentine - 2.0"

Arthur - 2.0"

9 WSW Harrison - 2.0"

2 NW Eustis - 1.8"

Madrid - 1.6"

4 SW Saint Helena - 1.5"

Overton - 1.5"

2 E Terrytown - 1.5"

2 ESE Fremont - 1.3"

3 WNW Scottsbluff - 1.2"

1 NW West Point - 1.0"

Saint Paul - 1.0"

3 WSW Bennington - 0.7"

4 W Fort Calhoun - 0.7"

1 WNW Valley - 0.5"

5 S Lincoln - 0.5"

4 SE Lincoln - 0.5

1 S Fremont - 0.5"

9 NW Anselmo - 0.5"

Imperial - 0.5"

2 SE Chadron State Park - 0.5"

7 ENE Omaha - 0.4"

5 W Stapleton - 0.3"

Ogallala - 0.3"

1 NW Sutherland - 0.3"

3 ENE North Platte - 0.1"

