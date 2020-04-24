Laura Halm joins 10/11 NOW as morning anchor

Standing six feet apart with some air high fives, the morning team welcomed their new co-anchor, Laura Halm, on Friday.

Laura Halm joins the 10/11 NOW news team as morning show co-anchor.

"I'm so happy to be a part of the team! But I think my cat, Coach, is even happier that I won't be working from home anymore."

You'll soon learn Brad Anderson isn't the only one with jokes on the morning show.

Before coming to Lincoln, Laura worked as a reporter at WATE-TV in Knoxville. East Tennessee has been Laura's home for 10 years, so she says she's trading in (a lot) of orange for red!

Laura's love for people can be seen in how she serves the community. In 2018, she raised thousands of dollars taking part in Dancing with the Knoxville Stars, which purchased much needed medical equipment for East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

Last year, Laura was a member of the Rural Metro Citizen's Fire Academy, learning more about the life-saving work first responders do everyday.

Moving to Lincoln has been both exciting and unique for Laura, packing up during the COVID-19 pandemic, but she says the kindness Nebraskans have been showing her so far has been a blessing.

You can watch Laura along with Bryan Shawver, Meteorologist Brad Anderson and reporter Kamri Sylve weekdays from 5-7 a.m. Laura loves to to interact with viewers on social media, so reach out to her on her accounts below.

