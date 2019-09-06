Law enforcement from Lincoln/Lancaster County team up for Cops on a Rooftop

August, 2019—For the third year in a row, hundreds of law enforcement officers from throughout the state will rise to the occasion and support the Law Enforcement Torch Run® (LETR) for Special Olympics Nebraska atop 13 Dunkin’ rooftops on Friday, September 6, beginning at 6 a.m. through 11 a.m.

Law enforcement officers and Special Olympics representatives also will be on the ground at three other Dunkin’ locations in Nebraska, hoping to reach record donations for the event that has raised more than $30,000.

In return for the police officers “doing time” at their restaurants, Dunkin’ will donate $1,000 to the Law Enforcement Torch Run. In addition, each guest who visits a Cop on a Rooftop location that day and makes a donation will receive a Free Donut coupon.

Dunkin’ also has created a special glazed red and white donut ring depicting Special Olympics Nebraska colors. The donut, called “The Champion,” will be available while supplies last at Dunkin’ locations in Nebraska on Sept. 6.

“Cop on a Rooftop is a way for me to show my support for Special Olympics Nebraska,” said Detective Justin Rudloff of the Omaha Police Department. “These athletes are some of the most dedicated and determined people I have ever had the pleasure of meeting, and their message of hope and inclusion is something we should all try and emulate.”

Special Olympics Athlete Rachel Mulligan adds,”It’s nice to stand with law enforcement as they have been standing up with us for a long time.”

Special Olympics Nebraska serves over 7,500 individuals ages 8 and older in across the state. Its mission is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, and other Special Olympics athletes and the community. For more information, please visit www.sone.org.