Aubrey Trail cuts own throat in court

The Sydney Loofe murder trial took an unexpected turn on Monday when Aubrey Trail had an outburst in the middle of the courtroom.

Aubrey Trail is loaded into an ambulance after cutting his throat in court. (Source: KOLN)

Reports from the courthouse indicate Trail cut his throat during the outburst. Trail is unconscious and it's a very bloody scene.

According to a 1011 reporter at the courthouse, Trail shouted: “Bailey is innocent and I curse you all.”

Bailey Boswell is Trail's co-defendant in the case.

The judge immediately made the media turn off recording devices, everyone was dismissed.

A first aid kit was grabbed, and a stretcher went into the courtroom, according to a 1011 reporter on the scene.

An ambulance came and took Trail to the hospital.

It is unclear what Trail used to cut himself. Stay with us for updates on this developing story.