Law enforcement out in full force despite slower than usual Memorial Day

From Nebraska State Troopers driving the interstate to Nebraska Game and Parks at local lakes, while a lot looks different this Memorial Day one thing remains the same, local law enforcement are out in full force.

Conservation Officer Stacey Lewton stood at Pawnee Lake Memorial Day when the only ones on the water were families of geese.

"It's been quieter than most," Lewton said.

Lewton said this has a lot to do with the rain, because when the sun was shining Saturday Pawnee Lake was packed which added a new challenge for those officers, enforcing social distancing.

"We did have issues with crowding scenarios, but we had extra staff to address that," Lewton said.

He said they didn't have to give any tickets, just explained to people the importance of keeping their distance.

"We want people to come out, but we need them to be safe," Lewton said.

While nobody came out to the lake Monday, some got in their cars and hit the interstate, though Nebraska State Trooper Jeff Rutan said it wasn't quite the same.

"Memorial Day is one of our heavier traveled holidays but this is fairly slow for memorial day but more drivers than we've seen in the last few months," Rutan said.

Memorial Day kicked off NSP's 100 days of summer campaign so they have extra troopers on the roads watching for dangerous activity that despite less traffic, seems to be on the rise.

"We've ticketed over 200 drivers for going 100 plus miles per hour, we've got to make an effort to curb that," Rutan said.

He said the speeders took advantage of the reduce traffic and hit the gas pedal.

"It's dangerous behavior," Rutan said.

So now as they get into the summer season of traveling, they're cracking down.

"We want to show people we're still out here working," Rutan said. "We're still doing social distancing but not if you're breaking the law."

