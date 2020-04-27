Landscaping business booming during social distancing

Its nothing new that spring time often means a to-do list with long-awaited projects but in these unprecedented times some landscapers are seeing unprecedented business.

For businesses like Dreamscapes it's high season but as people continue to social distance they say their phones have been ringing off the hook.

"When this all started we really didn't know what was going to occur," said Heidi Haynes, co-owner of the company.

For 31 years Dreamscapes has been creating backyard spaces for clients and usually business picks up when the weather gets warmer.

"The phone just started and just hasn't stopped," said Haynes. "I bet I've had 15 phone calls today of people wanting to plan projects."

Those requests vary from fire pits to outdoor kitchens to the space they were working on Monday afternoon which has those and more.

Haynes says most of their work creates entertaining spaces.

"I think people will go out but I also think people will be at home and if they wanna gather at home it'd be a lot easier to gather at home than places where you have to continue to social distance," said Haynes.

Outdoor Solutions is a landscaping supply store in Lancaster County.

"Somewhere between two and three hundred percent more than we're used to on a daily basis," said Brent Vanwinkle with the business.

Vanwinkle says that they adapted quickly to a new system for shopping and delivery.

"People can come in and weight across our scale," said Vanwinkle. "Talk to someone on the intercom, they can then go pick up our product. Whether we dump it in the back of their vehicle or their getting one of our trailers or their just hand-picking some rock."

Both businesses say they're happy their work creates spaces to celebrate at home.

"We've seen trends in the past if people weren't going to go on vacation they tend to stay home so they start to put money into the home, especially outdoors," said Vanwinkle. "If they're going to stay home they want a nice yard or garden to tend to."