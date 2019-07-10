Lawsuit wants to prevent three Cherry County Commissioners from wind turbines votes

A group called "Preserve the Sandhills" and Charlene Reiser-McCormick is suing Cherry County and Cherry County Commissioners. It was filed in Cherry County District Court on July 5th.

The lawsuit focuses on the votes Conditional Use Permits for wind turbine construction by BSH Kilgore, with Cherry County Wind, LLC, in the Sandhills. The specific Commissioners named in the suit are James Ward, Martin DeNaeyer, and Tanya Storer.

Preserve the Sandhills represents about 500 ranchers, taxpayers and people in the Sandhills and Cherry County. The group says construction of wind turbines will hurt the Sandhills.

The group says two specific Commissioners, Martin DeNaeyer and Tanya Storer, have conflicts of interest in the turbine project and should not be allowed to vote on permit approval. Denaeyer's wife is on the board of Cherry County Wind. Storer has family with financial stakes in Cherry County Wind.

The case's first hearing is July 9th, 9 a.m. in O'Neill.

