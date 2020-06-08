Lawyer hopes to quash 6 of 7 counts against man accused of 2017 Ogallala murder

At 8:30 am Mountain Time on Monday, Larry Derrera went before Judge Edward Steenburg in Keith County Court via Webex meeting, meaning all persons attending appeared remotely via internet.

In the Monday remote court appearance Judge Edward Steenburg granted additional time for Larry Derrerra's uncontested preliminary hearing. The 35-year old Ogallala man is set to appear again for the uncontested preliminary hearing on June 29th at 2:30 p.m Mountain Time. Derrera's attorney asked for an in-person hearing on that date to submit documents for his client.

Derrera's attorney wanted additional time in hopes of quashing (rejecting or voiding) 6 of the 7 charges filed against the 35-year old Ogallala man accused of murdering John Fratis in Ogallala in 2017. Attorney McDonald told the court Charges 2-7 are affected by Nebraska Statute of Limitations, due to the length of time since the crime was committed.

Derrera is being charged with the following:

Count one: 2nd degree murder

Count two: Use of a deadly weapon

Count three: Possess a deadly weapon while committing a felony

Count four: Assault 2nd degree

Count five: Accessory to 2nd degree murger

Count six: Accessory to manslaughter

Count seven: Possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felon.

Derrera's attorney hopes to void Counts 2-7. Attorney McDonald also hopes to revisit a plea agreement Derrera had on a child abuse charge, which could affect this case.

35-year old Larry Derrera faces the seven counts from the 2017 stabbing death of John Fratis in Ogallala. His bond was set at 10 percent of $500,000. He is currently in the Keith County Jail.

Derrara originally told authorities the murder was committed by a 15-year old.

Now 18-year old Amadeus Leroux was the only suspect in the stabbing death of John Fratis in Ogallala on March 28, 2017. Leroux was being tried as an adult after Derrera claimed Leroux was the person who stabbed Fratis several times. Leroux is no longer considered a suspect in the crime.

This is a developing story.

