Lawyers say Infowars host Alex Jones sent them child porn

Lawyers for relatives of some victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting allege conspiracy theorist Alex Jones sent them electronic files containing child pornography as part of a defamation lawsuit against the Infowars host.

Jones denied the allegations during his web show Friday and accused one of the lawyers of framing him.

Lawyers say the pornography was among documents they had requested from Jones as part of the discovery process of the lawsuit.

The families of eight victims of the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, and an FBI agent who responded to the massacre are suing Jones, Infowars and others for promoting a theory that the shooting was a hoax.

Jones, of Austin, Texas, has since said he believes the shooting occurred.

A court hearing on the documents is scheduled Tuesday.

