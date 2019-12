Lazzari’s Pizza announced it's closing its downtown Lincoln location at the end of the year.

The pizza place said in a tweet, "It has been an incredible 25 years on O Street and we want to thank all our loyal customers. South store will be there for all of your pizza needs! Come find us at 47th and Old Cheney!"

Lazarri's has been open since 1993 and is known for its New York style pizza.