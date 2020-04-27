Leading model now projects Nebraska to peak in COVID-19 related deaths in mid-May

A prominent model being used by experts and government leaders to project the impact of COVID-19 on specific areas now estimates Nebraska will peak in terms of deaths on May 15.

The IHME model, which was updated on Monday, projects the total number of deaths in Nebraska could reach as high as 463.

Peak resource use is projected to be May 13.

In some states that have already passed their projected peak of deaths and hospitalizations, the model recommends social distancing be relaxed as early as mid-May. For Nebraska, it recommends social distancing be relaxed in early July.

The IHME model has fluctuated slightly when projecting the impact of COVID-19 on Nebraska and in mid-April, it had the peak as early as May 1.

Currently, Nebraska has a total of 3,514 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths.

