Leading model projects timeline for relaxing distancing rules in Nebraska

A prominent model being used by experts and government leaders to track and plan for the impacts of COVID-19 updated Friday with suggestions on when individual states may be able to relax distancing rules.

The IHME model now projects that Nebraska could relax social distancing after June 29th, by putting in place a containment strategy that would include testing, isolating and contact tracing for anyone who tests positive, and limiting large gatherings.

The model projects a peak in deaths in Nebraska on May 1st, but lowered its projected number of total deaths in the state to 127.

In some states that have already passed their projected peak of deaths and hospitalizations, the model recommends social distancing be relaxed as early as mid-May.

Governor Ricketts spoke at his press conference Friday about the timeline for Nebraska to start to implementing a phased re-opening. “We’re not going to do anything different in April,” Ricketts said. “We’ve got more work ahead of us to focus on the the social distancing guidelines.”