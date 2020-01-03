Learning a new hobby for the new year: making stained and fused glass

Stained glass is something we see often on buildings, churches, and even jewelry, and making stained glass could even be a new hobby as people set out to try new things in the new year.

The process for making an entire stained glass window can last up to ten weeks, since everything must be done by hand, but at Architectural Glassarts Studio in Lincoln, you can make impressive designs in just a few sessions.

Glass making classes there are taught by glass artist Carrie Strope, who tells us, "Glass is fascinating. It's sparkly. You always want to touch it. It's one of those materials that you're always told not to touch, so getting in the studio and playing with the glass, moving it around [is] therapeutic and it's social."

Strope works with both children and adults, helping them to create pieces of art they can keep. Not only does Strope teach here in Lincoln, but she travels, teaching in glass studios around the world.

"I wanted people to understand what it was that I did, and for them to buy something that I made, they needed to know how it was made. Beyond that, I just really enjoy working with people and seeing them pick up a new skill," says Strope.

Strope teaches both stained glass and fused glass classes at Architectural Glassarts. If you're interested in taking a class, you can find more information by visiting here.