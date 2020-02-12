Learning more about Broken Heart Syndrome during Heart Month

Heart disease is a common topic in February. Everyone has heard of a heart attack, but sometimes what you think is a heart attack might actually be Broken Heart Syndrome.

The heart on the screen is experiencing Broken Heart Syndrome

"In Takotsubo cardiomyopathy or Broken Heart Syndrome, part of the heart muscle doesn't work at all, whereas the remainder of the heart muscle picks up the work by working harder," said Dr. Zach Singsank, a cardiologist at Bryan Hospital

Broken Heart Syndrome is brought on by extreme stress, like the death of a spouse or extreme trauma. This isn't brought on by lifestyle or health, it's simply determined by the way the heart is designed. He said a case of reoccurrence is extremely low. Dr. Singsank said Broken Heart Syndrome is most likely in middle-aged women.

Broken Heart Syndrome exhibits the same symptoms as a heart attack, like shortness of breath or fatigue. However, when cardiologists inject a dye into the arteries in the heart, the dye shows that the arteries are not blocked, meaning it is likely a case of Broken Heart Syndrome.

Dr. Singsank said he's seen between 15 to 20 cases in his time at Bryan. He said this condition is reversible.