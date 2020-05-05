Lee's Chicken talks about business one year after EF-2 tornado

Tuesday marks one year since a EF-2 tornado ripped through southwest Lincoln, wrecking havoc on two iconic local businesses.

Lee's Chicken was one that received damage, this year they're back serving food. But their challenge is now changing things up for COVID-19 mandates.

In a matter of minutes, the area off of west Van Dorn was changed forever. That night C&L Dairy Sweet, which had been in the same spot for 40 years, was leveled. Across the street, Lee's Chicken, which had dozens of people inside at the time received a lot of damage.

"We're all happy to be alive, glad all of our customers are alive.." said Dennis Kann, general manager at Lee's Chicken. "And no one is hurt. It's a blessing, it truly is".

Fast forward a year and things look a lot different. Since that night, Kann said things have been great for their business.

"We had a lot of folks who hadn't been here in a long time come out, as well as a lot of folks that have never been here come out, and we've kept them as customers," Kann said.

The owner of the other business destroyed, C&L Dairy Sweet, decided not to rebuild. That space is now used for the The Tastee Trailer. And like the Lee's Chicken sign, there are still reminders all around the business of what happened last May.

The general manager said that a nail and piece of metal are still lodged in the building from last year, showing just how strong those tornado winds were.

"That whole night has changed me in a way that. I think I'm less scared..." said Kann. "When you're faced with that kind of adversity, you just keep rolling baby, there's nothing you can do!"

12 months later, their tables are now empty due to COVID-19 Directed Health Measures, but Kann said their carry-out business is doing extremely well and he said they'll get through this just like they got through the tornado.

"You have to take a situation like that, and find what good can come out of it and move forward," said Kann.

Kann said they could not be more thankful for the community's support over the last year, and they look forward to serving Lincoln for years to come.