Legion baseball area and state tournaments in Nebraska canceled

The Department of Nebraska Athletic Committee has canceled the American Legion Baseball postseason tournaments in Nebraska but intends to hold as much of the regular season as possible. That's according to a COVID-19 update from the Nebraska American Legion.

All Area and State Tournament sites that were scheduled to host this summer will remain the same for the 2021 season.

"American Legion Baseball’s highest priority is the health, well-being and safety of all our participants, families, volunteers and fans," a release from the Nebraska American Legion said. "We intend to allow local communities and regional areas to conduct their own tournaments as they see fit based on the current restriction for that region/area."

Practices are not authorized until Gov. Pete Ricketts allows youth sports participation. Once that happens, the Athletic Committee will stipulate a practice start date. Each Legion team will be required to conduct 14 days of practice prior to their first game.

The Nebraska American Legion encourages people to continue registering teams for this summer. If you have questions, you are asked to contact your area representative.