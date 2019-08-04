Legislative bill hopes to help foster children with driver's license difficulties

A driver’s license is, for many, a rite of passage into adulthood, but for some it’s harder to get than for others. A person’s society security number and birth certificate are needed to get a license. For children in the foster care system those things aren’t readily available.

Sebastian Coolidge has been through the hoops of getting a license while in the foster care system.

“There’s a lot of barriers you just don’t think about,” Coolidge said.

Coolidge said that it’s a lot of waiting and back and forth and falling through the cracks. There’s a bill in the legislature that he hopes can break down those barriers.

“The bill requires caseworkers to provide young people, when they become eligible for a permit and license, to give them their birth certificate and social security card,” Coolidge said.

It’s likely that it will be voted on in the next legislative session. According to the bill, in 2018, 1,427 young people aged out of the system. Currently young people in foster care get their birth certificate and social security card when they age out, meaning they’ve missed a lot of driving milestones.

“A lot of the decision are made for a reason, to protect a young person,” said Coolidge. “So making sure they’re still protecting a young person, but making sure they can still meet those transition-life goals.”

While the bill isn’t a solve-all solution, Coolidge hopes it’s a step in the right direction.

“We want to make it as accessible as possible so that the youth in foster care have every opportunity that is needed,” Coolidge said.

Coolidge says there's a lot more tied to getting a license when you’re in the foster care system. Your license is essentially a ticket to the world and without it it’s hard to get housing, jobs or even insurance.

