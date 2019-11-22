Lego enthusiasts show off their designs at Lancaster Event Center

The Lancaster Event Center will host Brick Days from Nov. 23 through 24 allowing people to build unique LEGO sets.

People built pieces from Star Wars themes, all the way to a Lion King set that changes characters by the way you look at it.

Brick Days organizer Dan Schmidt said, "It's full of a lot of cool displays and a lot of activities for kids."

LEGO builder Doug Kinney came up with a unique way for people to take photos with his project. He built an Apollo 11 set allowing people to put their head wear the helmet goes.

"I started April 1st and I was done mid-June so about 10 weeks," he said.

Other people have built Star Wars themes, trains, and several Lincoln landmark buildings.

"It inspires some creativity of interesting thoughts," Schmidt said.

The event is open Saturday from 10-5 and Sunday from 10-4. Ticket prices are $8 for adults and $5 for children.