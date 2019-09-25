Lied Place Residencies officially breaks ground

The Lied Place Residencies started its $30 million project Wednesday after several months of planning.

It is expected to be 20 stories making it the second tallest building in the city behind the State Capitol.

Developer Tam Allen says it's about expanding the downtown Lincoln community.

"That's going to be helpful to the whole city, but also to people living downtown because of people actually living downtown and making it a vital community," Allen said.

Mayor Baird spoke at the ceremony and says it will help make downtown more of a neighborhood.

Developers said there is going to be a restaurant, but did not confirm what restaurant.

The project is expected to be complete by 2021.

