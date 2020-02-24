Les Miserables among Broadway shows coming to Lied Center

National tours of Les Misérables, The Band’s Visit, Come from Away, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Chicago, Madagascar and STOMP are coming to Lincoln for the Lied Center’s 2020-2021 Glenn Korff Broadway Series.

(Source: Lied Center for Performing Arts)

“Lied Center Broadway audiences continue to expand, and we are excited to share this announcement of the 2020-2021 Glenn Korff Broadway Series,” said Bill Stephan, executive director and chief artistic officer of the Lied Center for Performing Arts. Stephan added, “Next season, Les Misérables makes its first return to the Lied Center since 2002 in a breathtaking new production and we’re thrilled to host the Nebraska premiere of The Band’s Visit, which won 10 Tony Awards® in 2018, including Best Musical.

The 2020-2021 Broadway series represents one of Lincoln’s biggest Broadway lineups ever with next season’s productions earning a combined 25 Tony Awards.

The Band’s Visit (October 21-25, 2020)

The critically acclaimed smash-hit Broadway musical The Band’s Visit is the winner of 10 Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, making it one of the most Tony-winning musicals in history. It is also a GRAMMY® Award winner for Best Musical Theater Album. With a score that seduces your soul and sweeps you off your feet, and featuring thrillingly talented onstage musicians, The Band’s Visit rejoices in the way music makes us laugh, makes us cry and ultimately brings us together.

Chicago (November 13-15, 2020)

There’s never been a better time to experience CHICAGO, Broadway’s razzle-dazzle smash. This triumphant hit musical is the recipient of six Tony Awards®, two Olivier Awards, a GRAMMY®, thousands of standing ovations and now the No. 1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. CHICAGO has everything that makes Broadway great: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz; one show-stopping song after another; and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen. Come on, babe! Head to CHICAGO! We’re hotter than ever.

Come from Away (January 19-23, 2021)

This New York Times Critics’ Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Newsweek cheers, “It takes you to a place you never want to leave!” On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (March 25-27, 2021)

Roald Dahl’s amazing tale is now Lincoln’s golden ticket! It’s the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket,” alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray. Get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

Les Misérables (April 13-18, 2021)

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award®-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES. Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless statement to the survival of the human spirit. Featuring one of the greatest scores of all time, with thrilling and beloved songs, including “I Dreamed A Dream,” “On My Own,” “Stars,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” “Do You Hear the People Sing” and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. Along with the Oscar-winning movie version, it has now been seen by more than 120 million people in 52 countries and in 22 languages around the globe. LES MISÉRABLES is undisputedly “one of the greatest musicals ever created,” (Chicago Tribune) breaking box office records everywhere in its 35th year.

STOMP (February 20-21, 2021)

STOMP is explosive, provocative, sophisticated, sexy, utterly unique and appeals to audiences of all ages. The return of the percussive hit also brings some new surprises, with some sections of the show now updated and restructured and the addition of two new full-scale routines, utilizing props like tractor-tire inner tubes and paint cans. STOMP. See what all the noise is about.

Madagascar the Musical (February 25-26, 2021)

Join Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria as they bound out of the zoo and onto the stage in this live musical spectacular. This smash-hit musical features all of your favorite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar. This brand-new musical from Dreamworks (Shrek The Musical) will leave audiences with no choice but to “Move It, Move It!”!

Broadway Season Ticket Packages start at $196 and are on sale starting at 11:00 a.m. on March 2, 2020. Broadway packages include the same seats to all five Broadway productions as well as the first opportunity to purchase tickets for two add-on productions (STOMP and Madagascar the Musical).

Tickets are available at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 or at the Lied Center box office, 301 N. 12th St. UNL students with a valid NCard can purchase tickets at a 50 percent discount.

The Lied Center’s entire 31st Season lineup of music, theater and dance for 2020-21 will be announced in May.

Broadway presentations are made possible in part with generous support by the Glenn Korff Broadway Endowment.

