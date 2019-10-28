Less than an inch of snow expected in Lincoln area Monday

Well below average temperatures and a few rounds of precipitation will be possible this week.

An upper level trough should move through the area Monday into early Tuesday. This will lead to our first chance of precipitation. It looks like the precipitation will be all snow in Western Nebraska. A rain/snow mix or all snow is possible in much of central Nebraska. In the eastern third of the state, the precipitation should begin as rain in the afternoon changing to a rain/snow mix late afternoon/early evening, then becoming all snow early to mid-evening. Light snowfall accumulation of a trace to 1" possible.

There should be a break Tuesday with most, if not all, of the day being dry. It will still be chilly with well below average temperatures for late October.

An upper level low is expected to develop in the Rockies and move across the Plains Wednesday and Thursday (Halloween). This will bring us our next chance of precipitation. It should be mainly in the form of snow. There could be a rain/snow mix in some areas during the afternoons Wednesday and Thursday. Light snowfall accumulation is possible. It could also be a bit breezy with north winds 10 to 20 mph Wednesday.

Dry conditions should return Friday through next Sunday. Temperatures are expected to gradually warm up each day too.