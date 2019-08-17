Lexington man dead after assault at a local bar and grill, suspect arrested

The Lexington Police Department is investigating a murder after they say a man was found unresponsive at a local bar and grill early Saturday.

It happened 1:33 a.m. at Tep’s Bar and Grill.

Police and rescue personnel found the unresponsive 22-year-old man in the parking lot. He was transported to Lexington Regional Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

23-year-old Jorge Vasquez was arrested at 4:00 a.m. near 9th and Erie. He was booked in the Dawson County Detention Center.

Vasquez is being charged with second-degree murder, possession of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

The victim’s name is being released pending family notification.

