Library of Congress project collecting stories of Nebraska veterans

Wartime veterans gathered on Tuesday in Lincoln and Bellevue to tell their stories as part of the Veterans History Project.

Those stories will be a part of the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress, so future generations can hear directly from the men and women who wore the uniform and better understand their service.

There are dozens of personal stories from wartime veterans gathered for the project.

Eugene Hauge is a Korean War Veteran born in 1929. He got married at age 21 and shortly after that, was drafted.

"When we got to Korea we took care of the prisoners," said Hague. "They never wanted us to intermingle with those fellas of course those guys they didn't want to get their pictures taken."

Hauge was in Korea for two years and while serving his country, his first daughter was born.

"When I got off the bus my oldest daughter, she didn't know who I was."

Hauge's story is just one of the many stories from veterans that will be collected and shared for generations to come.

Veterans who served in the United States Military in any capacity, in any conflict, are eligible to participate regardless of the branch or rank.

If you have questions about the Veterans History Project call the toll-free message line at 1-888-371-5848.