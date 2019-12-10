Licorice International transitions into two new locations for 2020

In January, Licorice International will leave the store's current location and move into two smaller locations.

Licorice International is leaving the Huber Building at 803 Q Street after City Council approved the Huber Redevelopment Project.

One of the new locations remains in the Haymarket, at 230 N. 7th Street.

The second new location is in College View, at 4725 Prescott Avenue.

Earlier in 2019, longtime employee Erin Burianek took over as the new owner of Licorice International.

"We are excited to not only keep our Haymarket presence, but also return back to our roots in College View, just across the street from our original storefront," said Burianek, owner of Licorice International.

Burianek said she is looking forward to the opportunity to incorporate her artisan gelato business, Gelato to Go, into Licorice International.

While the new locations will open in January, the College View location will open for one day in December. Shoppers can preview the store on Saturday, December 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. during the College View Shops Holiday Open House.