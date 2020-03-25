Lied Center announces free online music series

The Lied Center for Performing Arts is encouraging Nebraskans to enjoy the sights and sounds of live music from the comfort of their own homes.

The Lied Center has announced the "Lied Live Online" streaming concert series.

The series will kick off on Friday, March 27 at 7:00 p.m. with Lincoln musician Emily Bass. Her music is inspired by a blend of blues, R&B, soul, and gospel.



The series continues on Sunday, April 5 at 1 p.m. with Susan Werner. Werner will perform “A Salute to Farming: Hayseed.” The Lied commissioned Susan to write Hayseed in 2013 with the University of Nebraska’s Institute for Agriculture and Natural Resources.

The Lied Center says more dates and artists will be announced.

Concerts will stream on the Lied Center's Facebook page. More information can be found at liedcenter.org/live.



More dates and artists will be announced soon! For more information, visit:

liedcenter.org/live