Lied Center for Performing arts brings music and theater to community while planning to reopen

The executive director for the Lied Center for Performing Arts described the last few months as "the best of times and the worst of times."

"We started out celebrating our 30th anniversary and had some of the greatest shows in our history, then COVID-19 came and that was the worst of times," said Bill Stephan, executive director of the Lied Center.

They had to cancel and reschedule more than a dozen shows. But this didn't stop them from sharing the arts.

"We wanted to continue our mission and I think when there's so many challenging things going on, the arts can provide hope and joy and beauty," Stephan said.

He said people need that are now more than ever.

So within two weeks of closing the doors, they organized Lied Live, a weekly livestream of Nebraska artists like Hannah Huston, Nebraska Brass and more.

Starting this week, they're taking that a step further and bringing live music to you with a program called Music on the Move.

"We're excited to bring music to people's front doors and balconies and doorsteps," Stephan said.

Local performers will travel to neighborhoods across the city for the next six weeks on a traveling stage pulled by a bicycle.

They've also moved all of their summer education programming online, so Nebraska students don't miss out.

"We're committed to bringing smiles and happiness, even during a pandemic," Stephan said.

All of this is going on as they work on a plan to reopen this fall. They're announcing their next season's line-up in July, and while things may look a little different inside the theater, there's one thing Stephan said he knows for sure.

"It will be a joyous day when we're all back together when the lights are on and that curtain will rise," Stephan said.

