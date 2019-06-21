Lightning strike leads to house fire in Lincoln Friday morning

A lightning strike caused a fire that led to roughly $50K in damage at a Lincoln home on Friday morning.

Lincoln Fire and Rescues were sent to a two-story home near 27th and Pine Lake Road around 5:50 a.m. on Friday, and when they arrived, the fire was showing from the roof of the home.

Crews quickly got the fire under control, putting it out in roughly 10 minutes.

It was later determined that a lightning strike caused the fire. No injuries were reported.

Damage is estimated at roughly $50,000, mainly caused by smoke and water damage.

