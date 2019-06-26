Lightning strikes Lincoln home Wednesday morning

A Lincoln home was struck by lightning on Wednesday morning causing damage through the roof and into the second story of the home.

LFR said crews responded to a report of a possible lightning strike near 98th and Pine Lake Road around 6:30 a.m.

According to LFR, there was no fire, but crews did fine three visible holes in the roof from the strike.

The damage from the strike extended through the roof and into the second story of the home, causing damage to the drywall and electrical wiring.

A damage total has not been released.

