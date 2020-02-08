Lil Chefs class teaches cooking, life skills

For mom Paige Fellers, there are never too many kids in the kitchen.

"It means everything," said Fellers as her two sons climb over her lap with raspberry stains on their faces. "I've always wanted them to be able to be in the kitchen."

Her sons attended Lil Chefs, a cooking class put on by Hy-Vee

'Kid's gain some good life skills to actually be able to help you in the kitchen," said registered dietitian Alyssa Krecji. "Then also getting some ideas for snacks or lunches they can make at home."

In today's class, nearly 20 Lincoln children learning to cut, measure and whip up a Valentine's themed snack. More importantly, picking up valuable life skills along the way.

"Making sure that they know how to cook as well is an important skill to have," said Fellers.

Hy-Vee's Lil Chef program is offered once a month during the school year for $12 a kid. There is an exception, there will be another class next week. During the winter, it's an easy way to keep those kids occupied.

"It's hard to find things to do in the winter," said Fellers. "(We like) doing things that don't cost a lot of money and is fun and useful for them."

A Saturday afternoon spent munching on a raspberry, cream cheese and honey waffle sandwich is something dietitians and parents hope will transform into a life-long love for cooking.

"It's important to start early," said Krejci. "If they're involved in actually making the food, they're more likely to try and eat the things they've been a part of making."

