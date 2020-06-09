Limited lodging soon available for Nebraska's State Parks

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission announced that limited overnight lodging in park cabins will begin June 18.

Any cabins not reserved will be available for rent beginning June 18. The available days to rent are Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sunday checkouts. A minimum of a 2-night stay will be required for new reservations.

If you have an existing reservation, Parks staff will contact you.

According to the release, there will also be no early arrivals or late checkouts aloud.

Sunday through Wednesday the cabins will be cleaned.