Lincoln man facing child pornography charges after explicit images found on computer

A Lincoln man is facing child pornography charges after investigators say he had explicit photos and videos of girls on his computer.

In November 2019, the Nebraska Attorney General's Office and investigators with the Lincoln Police Department identified an IP address offering to share files containing sexually explicit videos and photos of children.

Investigators were able to identify the owner as 64-year old Robert R. Pollock.

A search warrant was executed at his home in east Lincoln on Wednesday where investigators found Pollock's computer that had child pornography on it.

Pollock was arrested and is facing two felony charges including possession of visual depiction of sexually explicit content involving a child and distribution of child pornography.