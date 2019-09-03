Lincoln Airpark hosts National Autocross Competition

More than 1,300 autocrossers from all over the country are strapping on helmets and buckling their seatbelts. They're in Lincoln this week to compete in the world's largest motorsport championship. The 47th Autocross National Championship is put on by the Sports Car Club of America.

Autocross racer waits to take off and race in the 47th SCCA Autocross National Championship. (Source: Kamri Sylve/KOLN)

Racers travel from as far as Hawaii and Alaska and even some parts of Canada to compete. In this competition, you'll see some people driving everyday cars like Hondas, Mazdas and Cadillacs.

"In a lot of cases, we consider this a car show. Instead of the cars just sitting around looking pretty, they're out on that course doing what they're meant to do, the pounding around and people just having a great time," says Jim Llewellyn, SCCA public relations manager.

Solo Nationals start around eight in the morning with drivers racing up until sunset. The competition takes one car at a time on two different twisted courses. People have three chances to race between cones and see how fast they can turn a lap.

One 16-year-old kart racer took the 20-hour drive with his family from Pennsylvania to race in his first national competition.

Robbie Campbell tells 10/11, "My dad raced since I was little, so I was always into it. He didn't make me get into it, but I liked racing my whole life. So, it's fun. It's like you're controlling a roller coaster."

The competition has been here in Lincoln for the past ten years. SCCA partners with Tire Rack to put on the event.

Even though there's no big cash reward, each winner walks away with a trophy, a racing jacket and bragging rights.

Kart racer Robbie also says he doesn't have his driver's license yet but has been kart-racing for eight years.

The event is free and open to the public. Drivers will continue to race throughout the rest of the week.